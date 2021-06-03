LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers got some good news Wednesday about the trouble-plagued $2.1 million Tannery Street bridge in Cattaraugus.
After years of study of the soils in the area, the road was closed last year and the former bridge, which consisted of three side-by-side metal culverts, was demolished about a year ago.
After forms for the foundation of the new bridge, including a step-down feature to take energy out of the water as it fell with the terrain, a flash flood in July 2020 destroyed the forms.
After the site was cleaned up and new forms installed and filled with concrete, the structure was allowed to cure before a new culvert was placed over it. Dirt fill atop the culvert brought it up to grade and new blacktop was installed.
Several weeks later, a crack developed in the floor of the structure supporting the culvert. It got wider. The county Public Works Engineering Division worked with the contractor and soils specialists to determine how to stop the cracks from getting any larger.
The roadway remained closed over the winter and through the spring while engineers monitored movements inside the culvert. New monitoring wells are also tracking the movement of soils beneath the structure.
Bill Fox, director of engineering, told members of the county legislature’s Public Works Committee that survey points checked biweekly show the crack can vary by a quarter of a milimeter over two weeks. “It shifts to the left then the right,” he said, depending on movement in the underground layer of clay.
“Is it unsafe?” asked Legislator Donald Benson, R-Allegany.
“I wouldn’t say unsafe,” replied Fox, who thinks it is wise to keep it closed “until we can go in and do something. We haven’t had a lot of complaints. We do intend to open it.”
Is there a solution? Benson asked.
“I don’t know,” Fox said. It may make sense to replace some of the fill above the culvert and replace it with lighter fill to take some of the weight off the structure.
Fox said the decision last fall to add heavy stones at the base of the structure appears to have accomplished what engineers hoped it would accomplish: slow or stop the movement that created the crack.
The added weight — about 400 tons of limestone — “did a good job” by adding weight at the bottom, Fox said. “It did us a great service by counteracting the effect of a “microslide” beneath the structure. “I had expected greater movement this spring.”
Legislator David Koch, D-Salamanca, who served as acting chairman of the Public Works Committee in the absence of Chairman Richard Helmich, said he too would like to see the bridge open.
Fox said there was a possibility it could be reopened before the repairs are completed.
Fox also detailed DPW plans for upcoming summer projects including milling and paving, installing culverts and building bridges.
Included in those plans are an additional $2.18 million in CHIPS, PAVE-NY and Extreme Winter Recovery funds from the state Department of Transportation, Fox said.
The county has the third most bridges of any county in New York, said County Administrator Jack Searles.
Fox said that there are about 265 bridges in the county (structures over 20 feet), 263 structures between 5 feet and 20 feet, and about 500 that are smaller than 5 feet.