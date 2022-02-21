.Flows on area creeks and rivers are already running high from
recent rainfall. Additional rainfall and snow melt during Tuesday
and Tuesday night will cause flows to increase and may result in
flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following
counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston,
Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flows are already high on many area creeks and rivers,
and the combination of snow melt from warm weather and rainfall on
Tuesday and Tuesday night will cause water levels to rise again.
This will bring the risk of flooding along some rivers and creeks
due to high flows.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Between a half inch and an inch of rain is expected Tuesday
afternoon through Tuesday night. This combined with warm
weather will result in snow melt, with a primed snow pack in
place across the headwaters for most creeks and rivers in the
watch area. This will result in rises on larger creeks and
rivers, and potentially will cause flooding at some flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&