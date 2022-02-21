Used books

The Flash Used Book Sale will continue through Feb. 28 at the Olean Public Library.

OLEAN — The Friends of the Olean Public Library are in the final week of the Flash Used Book Sale at the library, 134 N. Second St.

The sale includes a reusable blue grocery bag and all the fiction, nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books, along with DVDs and CDs, that someone can fit in the blue bag — all for only $5.

The sale runs through Monday.

There is an abundance of youth, adult and cooking books, but there is also a huge selection of all other kinds of books, including, but not limited to children’s, history, sports and much more.

The library is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Sunday.

For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.

