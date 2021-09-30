OLEAN — The final StrOlean of the year is set for Friday as dozens of local businesses, restaurants and organizations come together along North Union Street.
First introduced in 2017, StrOlean is an event held in downtown Olean for people to saunter, amble, wander, walk the sidewalks and enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages.
“We encourage the community to come out and partake in StrOlean,” said Lisa Carpenter, GOACC Administrative Assistant. “Once again, there are many activities and programs off of North Union Street, so include those in your walking plan as well. We are seeing many different companies and non-profits set up either a booth or an event at each of the events.”
Because that first edition was so successful, event organizer Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce scheduled three each year since with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Up and down North Union Street, many regional vendors are coming downtown to display and sell their artisan items, catalog/home party, artwork, jewelry and more as a pop-up market.
Additionally, many of the brick-and-mortar stores will be participating in the pop-up marketplace where they will host an event inside or outside their store as well as have sales and info.
“Some events to highlight include Out of the Darkness walk, Chalk the Park, Stop the Bleed training and Fire Safety Chalk Art day,” Carpenter said.
The Out of the Darkness Cattaraugus County Walk will start and end at Lincoln Park with registration at 5 p.m. Walk takes place 6-8:30 p.m. To register or for more information, please email almann@cattco.org.
Downtown Olean will gain a splash of color Friday as local organizations host a chalk art contest in which participants can win prizes. The Chalk the Park contest invites everyone to chalk it up on the 100 block of East State Street along Lincoln Park.
Southern Tier Health Care will have a Stop the Bleed Hands Only CPR training at their location from 2-6 p.m. Training includes basic life supports and stop life-threatening bleeding with real-life demonstrations.
Also from 2-6 p.m., stop down to the Olean Fire Department central station as Join Safe Kids and the City of Olean Fire Department and draw a fire safety picture.
A complete program of activities and vendors with their locations and times will be available online at www.oleanny.com. GOACC will be unveiling its 2022 StrOlean schedule later in October. For more information, call GOACC at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.
A full list of participants and events stroller will enjoy are:
• Interfaith Community, 3 to 7 p.m., handing out pamphlets;
• Threehouse Law Firm, 3 to 5 p.m., law information about estate planning and elder law;
• Field of Dreams, noon to 10 p.m., informational handouts for Field of Dreams;
• Legal Assistance of WNY, noon to 7 p.m., brochures and Legal Information;
• League of Women Voters, noon to 6 p.m., handing out information voting information;
• Recovery Options Made Easy, 12 to 3:30 p.m., information and education on Recovery options made easy;
• Olean Public Library, 3 to 6:30 p.m., information about the library & its events;
• Great Pumpkin Shoot, information on Great Pumpkin Shoot;
• Beat City Music, 2 to 6 p.m., sidewalk sales;
• Trades of Hope-Sally McCombs, 3 to 6 p.m., handcrafted items from around the world;
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & The Southern Tier, 4 to 8 p.m., brochures for Big Brothers and Big Sisters;
• Ann Marie Baklava, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., baklava;
• Vintage Olean, noon to 10 p.m., vintage Olean t-shirts;
• Cattaraugus County Health Department, noon to 4 p.m., hand out lead poisoning education materials;
• Neighborhood School of Dance, 4 to 8 p.m., having people dance with them, info on classes;
• Bee’s Gold, 3 to 8 p.m., selling honey and honey baking goods;
• Jamestown Community College, 2 to 6 p.m., trivia to win prizes and JCC shop creating customized dog tags;
• Challenger Center, noon to 7:30 p.m., participants will build their own paper rocket;
• Veteran’s One Stop Center, noon to 4 p.m., information regarding Veteran’s One Stop center;
• Genesis House, noon to 7 p.m., t-shirts and pizza fundraiser;
• Our Twisted Tree, noon to 7 p.m., handmade soaps & lotion, stained glass & recycled jewelry & décor;
• Over Achiever Ent., information table for Over Achiever Entertainment;
• Edward Jones, noon to 6 p.m., informational handouts for Edward Jones, spin prize wheel;
• Olean Fire Department, noon to 4 p.m., teaming up with Southern Tier Health care for Fire safety chalk art;
• Southern Tier Health Care Systems, noon to 4 p.m., Fire Safety Chalk Art Day at Olean Fire Department.