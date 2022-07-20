OLEAN — Common Council members hope to close the book on a two-year process of forming a police reform committee this summer.
Following discussions with aldermen that it is time to proceed on the creation of a civilian review panel for police policies and alleged misconduct, on Tuesday Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said he would like to put the proposal in place quickly
However, “this is still a draft,” Crawford said. “There is no formal vote here tonight, but based on our general consensus, what I would like to do is next sit down with (city attorney) Jack Hart and just get this into that legalized form for a proper proposition or resolution.
The goal, he said, is to “hopefully be able to turn this around in a week or two.”
Councilman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, said he was on board with the latest additions to the proposal — including allowing the mayor to remove members with the consent of the council.
However, he cautioned the council to not continue revisions needlessly.
“To me, it seems like simply another month or two before something comes through,” he said.
Hart said the proposal needs to be gone over again to make sure, for example, that the proposal cites the correct sections of the police patrolmen’s collective bargaining agreement. He did not indicate it would be a drawn-out process.
Council member Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that if changes are needed later on to correct flaws, the council always has the option to make those adjustments.
Mayor Bill Aiello said was pleased the process was moving along after years of discussion.
“You’ve been working at it a long time,” Aiello said, thanking the aldermen for working with the various attorneys available to craft legislation that is legally-sound. “I’m glad to see that the council has taken their advice, and we can get this behind us.”
Local calls for an oversight board began in the aftermath of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which sparked protests in Olean and nationwide.
The plan aims for a middle ground between two competing submissions to the council.
The first proposal, drafted by the mayor-appointed Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, called for an independent board which would take the lead on investigating and punishing potential police misconduct, as well as having the power set budgets, remove members and appoint replacements without oversight of elected officials.
Several of the powers suggested in the plan, lawyers for both the city and police unions concurred, were in conflict with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining agreements.
The second submission, from the city’s patrol officer union, focused solely on public outreach and policy review, with no oversight of individual complaints in either an advisory or judicial-type role.
In August 2021, the aldermen began work on the competing proposals, generally agreeing on a middle ground that would work as an advisory panel to the police chief, mayor and council. After several public meetings going through the plans, three aldermen — Crawford, Robinson and Jason Panus, R-Ward 2 — broke off and drafted a new document they brought to the council in October 2021.
The document called for the committee to act as advisers to the police chief, who would remain responsible for investigating and punishing officers for misconduct. The board would also take on roles in assisting with public outreach and policy drafting.
Council members generally agreed with the compromise position, which has been the basis of multiple further drafts with input from attorneys representing the city, outside counsel for labor relations, and the police unions.