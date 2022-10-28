OLEAN — Those seeking local fresh produce and homemade goods have only one more opportunity to visit the Olean Area Farmers Market this season.
The annual market that brings together a variety of local growers, harvesters, bakers and crafters will meet Saturday at Lincoln Park for the last hurrah of what organizers say was a successful year.
“We always have quite a few vendors who have fun with Halloween,” said Stephanie Beneng, farmers market manager. “There are usually a few people in costume, and we love to celebrate the end of the season with everyone.”
With the first “normal” year since 2019, Beneng said it was nice to have everyone comfortably setting up and moving about the space without much worry about social distancing, wearing masks and other regulations.
“That’s just been a huge relief for vendors and customers alike because it’s such a social event, too,” she said of the weekly markets.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected the market’s operations in 2020 and 2021, Beneng said the support of a local food economy increased during those years as more residents tended to stay home and buy local.
“We did notice there were days that could have been busier, but overall sales were still really strong,” she said. “Customers who were shopping were spending well with us, and our vendors have been pretty happy with this year.”
As some local residents may have been traveling out of the area this year, other out-of-towners visiting the greater Olean area stopped down to the market as first-time customers, Beneng said.
“And many who were local and were new continued to come back,” she added.
With this summer being more dry than usual, seeing long spells with little or no showers, Beneng said there were no production delays for the market’s vegetable sellers. Even if they kept up with irrigation, she said it was likely another challenge that could have been lessened with consistent rain, but they pulled through.
“And they didn’t have as many of the flash storms that had a lot of unexpected water that had to be drained off,” she explained. “The damage that can inflict on plants we didn’t have to worry about as much.”
Regardless of the weather, the farmers market’s home at the pavilion in Lincoln Park has been a boon for the success of the Saturday events. After first occupying the new structure at the end of 2019, Beneng said the vendors and customers alike are still thankful for it during their third full year in the park.
“It’s so difficult to haul around a canopy and have it stay together and not have it bend and break, so not having that allows the farmers to bring more products because they don’t have to designate travel space to a canopy,” she said. “And then just being able to stay open when there is a rainstorm and not having customers rush back to their cars. They can slow down and enjoy the shopping underneath the roof. It’s wonderful.”
Not every vendor who signs up can make it to the market each week. Though many returning farms set up consistently, Beneng said the smaller weeks have about a dozen vendors while the biggest weeks can have more than 20.
Each new season usually brings in a couple new vendors to the market, but this year the only new face didn’t sign on until late in the season, Beneng said. She said the market is always looking for more vegetable farmers to join, especially since three longtime vendors recently retired.
“It’s hard to find new vegetable farms, so we definitely encourage people if they know anybody who is even thinking about going into farming of any kind,” she said. “All of our farmers are happy to talk to people about it and give advice on starting out.”
The harvest may be about done for this year, but winter isn’t here for long before the market members begin preparing for spring. Beneng said applications are usually ready on the group’s website by February but produce farms that plan their seasons even earlier are encouraged to sign up sooner.
“We usually have everything lined up as far as who will be attending by the end of March, and we’re ready to open the first week of May,” she added.
Beneng said there are countless reasons why a farmers market is important for a local community, but noted the unique experience customers and vendors have with each other. In a widespread rural area, driving to a stand in front of the farm on a less-traveled backroad isn’t as helpful to either sellers or buyers as a centrally located market.
“They can come to one place where they can actually put a face with the food and have those conversations that build trust,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing both ways.”
Although the regular market year is over, the group will have its holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information or to sign up for next year, visit oleanfarmersmarket.com or email farmersmarketofolean@gmail.com.