OLEAN — Vicki Pollock of Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the final Medicare 101 seminar for today.
Discussions are conducted through a Zoom meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Sessions will be approximately one hour, interactive in nature and focused upon maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit.
“If you or a family member is new to or will be new to the federal Medicare program it can be confusing and frustrating at first glance,” Pollock said.
Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows and various insurance options.
“Through this education series provided through collaboration with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, these sessions will help you better understand the many different parts of Medicare and what your options are when you enroll in Medicare,” Pollock added.
Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care is delivered to those in attendance.