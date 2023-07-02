FILLMORE — An Allegany County man faces kidnapping and animal cruelty charges after state police said he restrained a another man in a chair for several hours and forced the man to watch a dog burn to death.
Jeremy J. Vankuren, 33, of Fillmore, was charged Thursday with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony; aggravated animal cruelty, a class E felony; a class A misdemeanor for allegedly torturing or injuring an animal; and other charges, state police reported.
On June 28, troopers out of Amity received a complaint of possible animal cruelty. An investigation determined that Vankuren had people at his residence on County Route 23 in the town of Hume on June 19. Allegedly during that time, Vankuren forcefully restrained a 28-year-old victim to a chair outside the residence. Vankuren then took a red nose pitbull and put it into a burning barrel in front of the victim. The victim was held against his will for multiple hours.
The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a warrant at the Vankuren residence and found the dog's burned body as well as other evidence relating to the alleged incident.
Vankuren was arrested and arraigned at Hume Town Court. He was remanded to the Allegany County Jail for $20,000 cash bail or a $40,000 bond with a return date of July 13.
The suspect also faces charges of obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and menacing in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor, in the case, troopers said.
The criminal investigation is ongoing. The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and the Allegany County SPCA assisted in the investigation, state police said.