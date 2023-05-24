FILLMORE — The Wide Awake Club Library’s annual book sale will takes place Thursday through June 8 in the McGlynn Community Room during open hours.
Buy a library bag for $6 and fill it for free, or bring your library bag from last year and fill it for $5. Individual hardcover books are 50 cents and paperbacks are 25 cents. DVDs and CDs are available for $1 each.
Even though the library is closed Saturday for Memorial Weekend, it will be open for the book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the library.
Then on Saturday, June 10, the library will host a spring tea and flower arranging event. Two separate teas. From 10-11:30 a.m. is for children and their grown-ups with tea in china tea cups, cookies and finger sandwiches. Then at 12:30 p.m. is the adult tea event, but teens are welcome, featuring scones and soup.
Tracy’s Delightfuls & Gift Baskets will on site for both teas. Attendees will be making flower arrangements in fancy tea cups to take home. Both are free. Sign up at the library.
For more information, visit fillmorelibrary.com or call (585) 567-8301.