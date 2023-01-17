BELMONT — A Fillmore man is facing a class A-II felony for allegedly sexually assaulting a young teenager.
Troopers reported Tuesday that on Jan. 4 the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Amity charged Samuel E. Girod, 67, of Fillmore, with predatory sexual assault, a class A-II felony; first-degree criminal sexual act with a victim under the age of 13, a class B felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The BCI reported it received a complaint on May 27 from a mandatory reporter for possible sexual assault on a child. Following the investigation, investigators believe Girod had subjected the then-13-year-old victim to sexual contact for many years.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation received an arrest warrant for Girod. Troopers reported he was being treated at Whispering Hope, an in-patient sexual rehabilitation facility in Newville, Pa., and was unable to be contacted throughout the investigation.
Girod had a court date for a previous arrest at the Allegany County Court and he was taken into custody at the court on the arrest warrant. He was processed at SP Amity and arraigned at the Allegany County Court.
Girod previously posted $20,000 bail following his initial charge and no additional bail was added for this case. He was released to reappear at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 in Allegany County Court.
The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.