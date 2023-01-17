BELMONT — A Fillmore man is facing a class A-II felony for allegedly sexually assaulting a young teenager.

Troopers reported Tuesday that on Jan. 4 the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Amity charged Samuel E. Girod, 67, of Fillmore, with predatory sexual assault, a class A-II felony; first-degree criminal sexual act with a victim under the age of 13, a class B felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

 

