Fillmore Central announces 2023 valedictorian, salutatorian

FILLMORE — Fillmore Central School announces Mitchell Ward is Valedictorian for the Class of 2023 while Katelyn Pastorius is Salutatorian.
Ward, the son of the late Derek Ward, Crystal Carmer and Albert Carmer, leads his class with a 95.70 unweighted average. He has taken advantage of the numerous college classes offered at Fillmore and will graduate with over 30 credits. Ward is a member of our National Honor Society.
In high school, Ward has excelled in sports, helping to lead his team to Class D1 Section V Championships in soccer in his freshman, junior and senior years. He participated in varsity soccer for five years, earning Team Captain, Fillmore's all-time leader in career goals, assists and points, along with the single-season record for goals and points. Ward was Section V Small School Player of The Year, three-time Adpro Sports Player of the year, two-time All-State, two-time Big 30 Player of the Year, two-time county MVP, two-time All Greater Rochester All-star and ultimately helped lead his team to the state championship his senior year. He also participated in varsity basketball for four years, earning Team Captain and two-time county all-star. Ward participated in varsity baseball for five years, earning Team Captain, two-time county all-star and a Section V Class D1 championship his junior year.
Ward was selected as the Standard Bearer and attended Boys State through the American Legion Dee Victor Thomas Post 1155. He has participated as co-president of the Awards Committee for one year and participated in Student Council for two years. Outside of school, Ward has assisted with coaching grades 3-6 youth soccer. In the community, he has worked as an apprentice to his grandfather. Ward is a former member of the Badge of Honor Association.
Ward was undecided on where he will attend next year and his major in college is undeclared. He has been accepted to Hilbert College, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Mercyhurst University, Lake Erie College, Rivier University and Nazareth College.
SALUTATORIAN Katelyn Pastorius, the daughter of Lisa and Jason Pastorius, will graduate with a 94.97 unweighted average. She has taken advantage of several college classes offered at Fillmore and will graduate with 20 credits.
In high school, Pastorius participated in soccer for two years and volleyball for three years. She participated in two years of Student Council. Pastorius enjoyed learning skills for her future career while aiding in Fillmore’s 3PK and Kindergarten classrooms, completing reading and station activities.
Outside of school, Pastorius enjoyed spending time with family and working at the fair and the Celtic Festival.
Pastorius is planning to attend SUNY Geneseo to major in early childhood education. She had also been accepted to Houghton University, SUNY Fredonia and Buffalo State University.