OLEAN — The fifth wave of COVID-19 consisting of subvariants of the omicron variant has been confirmed through testing at the Olean wastewater treatment plant.
“Omicron continues to mutate,” Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, told members of the Cattaraugus County Board of Health on Wednesday. This has been confirmed through testing of viral particles in the wastewater from Olean and Allegany.
There were 13 COVID-19 patients at Olean General Hospital as of Wednesday, although none were in the intensive care unit, Watkins told the board.
While the county’s transmission rate has dropped from high to medium recently, Watkins suggested people may want to consider wearing masks in indoor public areas, such as at a high school graduation.
There were 45 new positive cases reported on Wednesday, pushing the total since March 2020 to 20,346, with 264 active cases. An additional 18 cases were reported by users of at-home COVID-19 tests. There have now been 2,187 cases reported by at-home test users.
Thirty of the new cases were among people who had been vaccinated and 15 were unvaccinated residents.
Health officials have found the omicron subvariants have the ability to evade the effects of vaccines, which are not variant-specific. Vaccinations and boosters are still effective in keeping people out of the hospital and from dying of COVID-19.
Watkins reported that the health department was keeping alert to possible cases of monkey pox, which has been isolated in the U.S., including four cases in New York City. The monkey pox, which until lately was confined to Africa, looks a little like small pox. It can also be similar to chicken pox, syphilis or shingles, Watkins said. It can be transmitted via touching or through the air.
Those who are age 50 or older likely had a small pox vaccination, which seems to work for the monkey pox, Watkins said. Those younger than 40 probably never had a small pox vaccination because the disease had been eradicated here.
Vaccines are stockpiled that would protect against the monkey pox, but are not readily available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are beginning to ramp up production of anti-viral drugs for treatment.
Watkins said he was shocked that he was still talking about influenza in June, a month when it is usually over. The county reported 193 cases since Oct. 31, including several cases in May.
Watkins was asked by one board member when the county was going to spray for mosquitoes — especially in Salamanca. Watkins replied that mosquito surveillance has just begun with interns setting traps for mosquitoes and dipping in pools for mosquito larvae.
Environmental Health Director Robert Ring said initial data shows the mosquito population and larvae counts were relatively low.
However, Ring said materials for both larval spraying and insecticide was in short supply and could be six to 10 weeks out after ordering. “You need to be aware of that,” Ring added.
“If it takes six weeks to get the stuff there are going to be a lot of phone calls,” said the Board of Health president, Dr. Joseph Bohan.
Ring urged residents to remove containers that can hold water and provide mosquito breeding spots around their homes. He also said letters are being sent to property owners where excess waste tires are located. Storing more than 10 tires can trigger county enforcement to properly dispose of them.
Watkins also said that physicians are reporting a lot of Lyme disease spread by deer ticks this year.
“We have a lot of Lyme,” he said. “There’s no need to test the ticks we just treat the patient now.”
Antibiotics are used to treat the patients before symptoms occur.
People can help prevent tick bites by wearing long pants and long sleeve shorts when in areas infested by ticks. Another safeguard is placing pants inside of socks and treating clothing with an insecticide effective against ticks.
Washing or drying clothes and checking your skin for ticks after being outside where there may be ticks is also good advice.
The meeting was dedicated to the late James J. Snyder, who served on the board from 1983 to 2020 and was president from February 1985 to September 1991.