CUBA — This Saturday’s annual Deschfest fundraiser at the Palmer Opera House will benefit Gabby Krannock, the 18-year-old Cuba-Rushford student who suffered life-altering injuries as the result of a car crash last year.
The fifth annual Deschfest charity event, in memory of Zach Deschler of Cuba, will take place on June 17 at 4 p.m. at the Palmer following the Dairy Days parade. The fundraiser, organized by Kip Doyle, celebrates his late friend Deschler, a 2002 graduate of Cuba-Rushford who died from brain cancer in 2016.
On Sept. 3, a pickup truck driven by a Little Genesee man charged with driving while intoxicated crashed into parked vehicles that struck bystanders, resulting in Kranock’s injuries.
The crash killed Kayden Belleisle of Olean and injured Hailey Bello, who also attended Cuba-Rushford with Kranock.
The event will include live music from Televisionaries, the Rochester rock ‘n’ roll quartet making waves with their 2022 album “Mad About You” on Nu-Tone Records. Televisionaries have supported acts like Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, and they’ve appeared at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend.
A Couple of N3rds, a married comedy duo consisting of Cuba native Adam McLaughlin and Casey Grim, will host comedy trivia where winners receive prizes. A Couple of N3rds regularly perform in Buffalo, and they host a trivia podcast featuring celebrity guests.
Cuba musician Alex Leyva will also perform, and comedian Senneca Stone, originally from Allegany and now based in Pittsburgh, will host. Stone is Deschler’s cousin, while McLaughlin and Leyva were friends of Deschler’s.
The event will also feature a raffle with prizes donated by local individuals and businesses. Prizes include a knife set from Cutco valued at $1,549, a Josh Allen life-size standee from West Herr Auto Group, a three-night cabin stay from Orchard’s Edge, and dozens of gift cards.
Deschfest events have raised more than $10,000 for local charities and causes. Last year’s event featured WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, with previous events including live pro wrestling, concerts and comedy.
Tickets are $12 and available at Deschfest.com or at the Palmer Opera House. Raffle ticket sheets, which include 25 tickets, will be available for $20 each or three sheets for $50.