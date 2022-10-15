ALLEGANY — Nick Ferreri, owner and operator of Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Memory Care, has announced the addition of two directors to the staff.
Sheila Darrow will head all dietary operations and Danielle DeLong will direct marketing and development and serve as the adult day program director.
Ferreri said, with a strong nursing and care staff, maintenance service team and energetic activities department already in place, he is excited to see Field of Dreams’ full potential shine.
“I am proud of this team and look forward to continuing our mission to offer the best in senior care and living in the Southern Tier,” he said.
Darrow is a native of Allegany and has provided catering services in the Southern Tier for 25 years. She has catered for Cutco Corp. for 10 years, she operated SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus Café for four years and she became the first female chef for the friars at St. Bonaventure University in 2006. She has also consulted for catering companies in Florida and California.
DeLong, originally from Potter County, Pa., before calling Olean home, has worked across the spectrum in aging services. She began with HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care as an outreach coordinator before moving on to community development and admissions for Eden Heights of Olean.
Most recently, DeLong spearheaded two efforts in Allegany County through Ardent Solutions including Age-Friendly Allegany County, an AARP-guided effort focused on improving our communities for older adults, and a project, funded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, that focused on caregiver respite called Forever Young Respite and Socialization.