Field of Dreams owner supports SBU physician assistant students

In partnership with St. Bonaventure University's physician assistant program, Field of Dreams owner Nick Ferreri presented a group of students with funding that will help support a group of about 30 in their trip to assist with medical care in the Dominican Republic in March 2024. The PA students regularly visit the Field of Dreams senior living community to practice their vitals and bedside manner with residents. This class of students recently received their white coats on June 2, with Ferreri offering remarks, after completing their first semester and they will continue on with their 26-month program.

