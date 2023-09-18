ALLEGANY — The first three new independent living cottages at Field of Dreams have been sold and the senior living campus has moved on to its second phase of homes, which have the foundations and bases constructed and will be ready in December.
The second phase will include three more of the same model home and can be purchased as they are being built with installment payments as the construction progresses, said Danielle DeLong, who coordinates marketing and development for Field of Dreams.
"Many local and distant parties have been inquiring since the beginning of the project with interest coming from local communities, neighboring counties in New York and Pennsylvania, and from as far as North Carolina and Michigan as young seniors want to return to a place near their hometowns to age in place," she said.
The Field of Dreams project is helping to provide more options to keep the aging population active and residing in the local community, she added.
Local contractors and suppliers have been working on the development since early spring and will work until the start of winter. DeLong said Field of Dreams maintenance and grounds director John Crisafuli is project manager for the senior living development and contracted the work to all local vendors and utilized local suppliers including: Olean Union Sales, Kolton Pierce Construction LLC, Wayne Paving, 3 Ben Construction, Close’s Lumber, Benson Construction & Development LLC, John T Williams, ID Booth, Hanson Concrete, Giardini Brothers Construction & Gravel Pit, TruWall Drywall, Paint Medics and landscaper Bill Lewis with trees and shrubs from Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.
Many of the same suppliers and contractors remain on the job for the second phase, DeLong said.
For more information or to set up an appointment to see the new independent living community, interested parties can call DeLong at (716) 543-4200.