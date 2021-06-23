Field of Dreams collects 1,000 items for Olean Food Pantry

ALLEGANY — The staff at Field of Dreams Senior Living have spent the past two weeks collecting food items for the Olean Food Pantry.
In all, 1,011 items were collected by the staff and will be delivered to the food pantry Friday.
“As a new HR director here at Field of Dreams, I was looking for ways to initiate team building as well as giving back to our community,” explained Nicole Jimerson, who helped organize the event.
To help boost the collection with a friendly competition, Jimerson said the staff was split into five teams with each team designated an area in the Nursing Suite to drop off their items.
“We contacted the Olean Food Pantry to let them know we had fundraised internally,” she said.
The Home Health Aide and Licensed Practical Nurse Team collected the most items of any team, Jimerson said. They will be rewarded with lunch of their choosing.
“The first week of the competition was slow going but the second week things really started picking up,” she said. “The last two days, people were filing in, dropping off massive amounts of food and scoping out the competition.”
Jimerson said they have decided to implement a quarterly community outreach fundraiser, saying it will be a great way to build staff relations and morale by combining it with community outreach.
“We will sit down as a team and decide our next community outreach program,” she said. “Possibly some kind of back to school initiative that we could include our residents in.”
Jimerson said Field of Dreams owner Nicholas Ferrari has encouraged the staff to use Field of Dreams as a platform for community engagement and outreach.
“Nick loves to be involved with our staff and residents and aids us in facilitating any goals we may have to contribute to our community,” she said.