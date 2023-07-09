ALLEGANY — Field of Dreams owner Nick Ferreri has announced the appointment of a certified nurse practitioner to his full-time team.
Ferreri noted the addition of an NP to the staff is not necessary for an assisted living level of care but supports Field of Dreams' mission to provide the best care to their residents by certified professionals for active and healthy aging.
Brad Pecherzewski, FNP, has joined the Field of Dreams team and brings 40 years of experience in the medical field with him — as a registered nurse and for the past 10 years as an NP. Pecherzewski has long experience in both emergency medicine and family practice. He has mentored nurse practitioner students at the collegiate level, held several positions in administrative and management roles and worked in case management.
He will support the overall personal care operations at Field of Dreams and oversee resident care management.
Ferreri noted that Field of Dreams holds the only licensing for assisted living and specialized dementia care in Cattaraugus County, allowing it to care for residents longer with higher licensed staff, more services, and additionally provide financial support through Medicaid as residents spend down privately. Other services coming to the senior living facility are on-site, full-time physical therapy and occupational therapy, available next month.
Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 3260 N. 7th St., Allegany. Social adult day program and independent living houses are available. For more information call (716) 543-4200 or visit www.fieldofdreamsallegany.com.