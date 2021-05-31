Reports of new cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County slowed to a trickle over the holiday weekend; nevertheless, the county reported the 105th death due to the virus.
The 73-year-old man died of respiratory failure, the county’s health department reported Saturday.
Meanwhile, the county reported six new COVID cases on Saturday, one new case on Sunday and zero new cases on Monday.
There were 45 active cases in the county as of Monday, with 12 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 114 in quarantine. The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus in the county was 1.3% as of Monday.
A reported 40% of Cattaraugus County residents have received at least a first dose of of vaccine, while nearly 34% have received a full series of vaccine doses.
The health department, in collaboration with the Portville Central School District, will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic 2:50 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The clinic is open to the general public. Children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, but parental consent is required.
Register at:
Walk-ins are welcome, but there is a limited amount of appointments available.
On Thursday, the health department will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic with Cattaraugus-Little Valley School District, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The same information applies as above.
Bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight across New York state, as its coronavirus curfew for indoor dining ended Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last month that the restriction would be lifted. With that, establishments can return to the closing times that their liquor licenses or other regulations allow.
A similar pandemic curfew for outdoor dining ended May 17, although some local governments have their own closing-time rules for outdoor tables. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a release Monday that the curfew’s end “is the result of New Yorkers banding together, practicing safety precautions and getting vaccinated, so we can defeat the virus and work our way towards a new normal.”