Senate debate

Republican Mehmet Oz, right, on a monitor in the media tent, next to a poster of Democrat John Fetterman, left, as the two U.S. Senate candidates hold their first and only debate, at the WHTM-TV/abc27 Studio in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.

In the opening minutes of the debate Tuesday, Fetterman addressed what he called the "elephant in the room."

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social