Fentanyl may have killed 50 county residents since 2020

This graph shows overdose deaths linked to fentanyl in Cattaraugus County for the past three years.

OLEAN — Fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine is responsible for up to 50 overdose deaths in Cattaraugus County over the past 2½ years.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, told the Cattaraugus County Board of Health Wednesday that there were 12 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2020, 13 in 2021 and nine so far in the first seven months of this year, with six more pending toxicology testing.

