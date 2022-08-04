OLEAN — Fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine is responsible for up to 50 overdose deaths in Cattaraugus County over the past 2½ years.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, told the Cattaraugus County Board of Health Wednesday that there were 12 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2020, 13 in 2021 and nine so far in the first seven months of this year, with six more pending toxicology testing.
“We are very concerned,” Watkins told board members meeting at the Old Library Restaurant. “There is bad fentanyl out there.”
Salamanca led the county in fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021 with four, followed by three in Gowanda, two each in Olean and Portville, one in Great Valley and one in Little Valley at the county jail.
The overdose deaths included nine men and four women, 10 coming at private residences, one at the county jail, one at the Olean General Hospital emergency room and one other.
Watkins said of the nine confirmed fentanyl overdose cases this year, five were in Olean — three at private residences, and three in outdoor areas, including one by Olean Creek.
Watkins said the threat of overdoses with fentanyl mixed with heroin or cocaine is serious enough that people should consider having someone they trust nearby with an opioid antidote like Narcan.
The Health Department and other agencies are urging the use of fentanyl test strips, increased Narcan accessibility, education of youth and peer therapy.
After not meeting since the beginning of the pandemic, Watkins said he will call a meeting of the county’s Heroin and Opioid Task Force this fall.
The task force will discuss use of the county’s opioid settlement funding for prevention, recovery and treatment options for county residents addicted to opioids, Watkins said.
“We need to make sure (opioid users) have the antidote Narcan,” Watkins said.
When someone on the street hears someone else has “good heroin or cocaine,” they seek it out, he said. “The potency is higher because it’s mixed with fentanyl.”
The fentanyl death rate would be much higher if not for Narcan, Watkins explained. In 2021, there were 111 “saves” with the opioid antidote in the county, and 75 so far this year.
Watkins said the health department is cautiously watching for possible cases of monkeypox in county residents. There were more than 6,000 cases nationwide and hundreds of cases in New York City. The cases closest to Cattaraugus County are four in Erie County and one in Niagara County.
It is a global health emergency, Watkins said, and the New York State Department of Health has listed it as an immediate threat and is reimbursing counties at a 50% level for costs associated with the disease.
Most of the cases, Watkins said, are resulting from men having sexual contact with men, although it can be transmitted by touch and by contact with sheets or towels used by someone contagious with monkeypox.
Watkins said he was very concerned with students coming back to school in the fall and the instances of skin-to-skin contact — especially in sports.
“We are now testing for monkeypox,” he said, noting that tests are sent to the state lab in Wadsworth near Albany.
Health officials are urging vaccinations, but the monkeypox vaccine is in short supply and the lines are long. Currently only counties with confirmed cases of monkeypox are receiving the vaccine.
Watkins said an uptick in COVID-19 cases is also underway despite the county being in low community transmission.There have been 78 cases so far this month — 30 cases on Wednesday, 30 on Tuesday and 18 on Monday.
There were 437 cases in July, 479 in June, 1,434 in May, 740 in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, which holds the pandemic record.
Environmental Health Director Robert Ring told the board his division has investigated 122 dog bites so far this year. Rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held in September, he added. In addition, a bait drop to prevent wildlife from getting rabies will take place over towns in the northern part of the county during the third week of August.
Administrative judge David Porter recommended a $500 fine for Theresa Dechow of Cattaraugus, owner of three dogs — one of which could have bitten a sheriff’s deputy on May 24.
The health department sent a letter ordering the dogs be confined after no rabies vaccination history could be found. The deputy reported to the health department on June 8 that the dogs were apparently “put down” by their owner on May 25.
Seeking to avoid the need for post rabies xposure shots, the health department contacted the Dechow residence seeking to test the dogs remains for rabies. The male who answered the phone said he did not know where they were buried.
Porter said that on June 14, due to a lack of communication and inconsistencies in responses, the health department recommended post exposure rabies shots for the deputy who was bitten.
After approving the $500 fine recommended by Porter, Cattaraugus County Legislator Kelly Andreano moved to increase the fine to $2,000, which is about what the vaccine costs.
The other board members were unanimous in their approval.