'Feet Heat' sneaker fundraiser off to good start

OLEAN — The Church Without Walls’ Feet Heat fundraiser to provide up to 1,000 pairs of sneakers for Olean-area youths is gearing up ahead of the Sept. 4 sneaker distribution.
Pastor Tyrone Hall said Tuesday he is getting calls and texts daily about Feet Heat — from parents who heard about the program to people looking to help.
Hall provided an update on this year’s Feet Heat while cutting hair at his Hall of Fame Barber Shop on West State Street.
“A lot of families have to choose between school clothes and new sneakers,” Hall said. “One man told me it’s either gas in his car or clothes for his son and daughter.
Donations are slow in the month since this year’s Feet Heat goal was announced. About 200 pairs have been donated so far. That’s about one-third of the number of pairs — 602 — that were donated last year.
“We just sent a letter seeking donations to 200 Olean area businesses on Friday. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce provided the list. While Hall is sticking with the goal of 1,000-pairs of sneakers, he’ll consider anything 603 and above to be a success.
Members of the church are planning a chicken barbecue later this month to raise money to buy more sneakers, Hall said. Others are raising money on their own through everything from bake sales to collecting returnable cans.
Hall suggested those who can afford it to buy an extra pair of sneakers when buying them for their children and donate them to Feet Heat. People can also send checks to the Church Without Walls, 1803 W. State St., Olean NY 14760, or drop sneakers or donations at the Hall of Fame Barber Shop, 309 W. State St.
The initial distribution will be Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. during the Church Without Walls worship service in Lincoln Park, Hall said. Children should come with their parents or guardian.
In addition, Jason Siafakas, founder and recovery coach at Broken and Betrayed, Kill Buck, is donating a third of the proceeds from a “Road to Recovery Rally” Sept. 3 in Lincoln Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be a Chinese auction including Bills merchandise, food and music, a cornhole tournament, testimonies and a bounce house.