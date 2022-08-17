'Feet Heat' sneaker fundraiser off to good start

Pastor Tyrone Hall displays some of the sneakers that have already been donated for this year’s “Feet Heat,” a fundraiser by the Church Without Walls to provide sneakers to Olean-area youth.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The Church Without Walls’ Feet Heat fundraiser to provide up to 1,000 pairs of sneakers for Olean-area youths is gearing up ahead of the Sept. 4 sneaker distribution.

Pastor Tyrone Hall said Tuesday he is getting calls and texts daily about Feet Heat — from parents who heard about the program to people looking to help.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social