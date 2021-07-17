Feet Heat II aims for donations of 1,000 pairs of youth sneakers

OLEAN — Feet Heat II, with the goal of getting 1,000 sneakers for Olean-area youths by Aug. 15, has hit the ground running.
Pastor Tyrone Hall of The Church Without Walls has already received donations of new sneakers at the Hall of Fame Barbershop II, 309 W. State St.
“We’ve got a head start this year,” Hall said Friday. “Last year, we did it all in less than 30 days.”
In 2020, during the pandemic, Feet Heat was able to distribute 564 pairs of sneakers to youth in the area.
This year, the back-to-school goal for sneakers is almost twice as much as in August 2020.
“Last year’s event went so well people are starting to get on board,” Hall explained between haircuts. “The slogan is, ‘If you have the feet, we have the heat.’”
The goal, Hall said, is to get as many sneakers on young feet as possible again this summer. Just in time for back to school.
Again this year, Hall is asking people who can afford to do so to buy an extra pair of sneakers when they get shoes for their children.
People can drop off the shoes at Hall of Fame Barbershop II on West State Street, mail or drop off a check made out to The Church Without Walls for the program or use the mobile $app to make a donation to gettothecross.
The sneakers will be distributed at the Aug. 15 service of The Church Without Walls in Lincoln Park at the 9 a.m. service.
Hall will keep surplus sneakers at his barbershop for a while after the distribution for those youth who miss the Aug. 15 distribution. After that, the rest are given to school nurses in the area to distribute to students in need of a nice pair of sneakers.
Of The Church Without Walls, Hall said, “We call it ‘Praise at the Park,’” Hall said. The service is conducted from the gazebo in the park with between 100 and 160 in attendance. Some people view it from their cars. It’s streamed on Facebook Live.
He resigned last year after six years as pastor at the Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy and founded the Church Without Walls, which meets weekly at Lincoln Park or at the John J. Ash Community Center in cold weather. If it rains, they gather under the farmers market structure in Lincoln Park.
“We have music and we have fun,” Hall said of the Sunday services. “It’s a blessing to see all of the people coming together for a positive word.”
Hall said, “It doesn’t feel like church. It feels like a celebration. It’s not about the church. It’s about fellowshipping with others to make you feel better. It’s about fellowship and relationships.”
The goal is to get as many people there Aug. 15 as possible for the Word of God, Hall explained. “We want to give people a change in life. We want to make sure we are working together to take care of the kids and can have a more positive outlook in our community.”
Grade school to seniors, “come and get them,” Hall said, inviting people to the Aug. 15 distribution of the sneakers in Lincoln Park.
In the meantime, Hall is looking to promote the donations and giveaways, with radio appearances on FM 105 and the Family Life Network.