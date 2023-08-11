OLEAN — Feet Heat Four is in the homestretch of the race to get 500 pairs of sneakers for Olean area youths in time for the start of the school year.
The effort to get donations of sneakers for youths, as well as monetary donations to buy sneakers, is conducted by the Church Without Walls, 1803 W. State St., and its pastor, Tyrone Hall.
“We’re about at the halfway point of where we want to be,” Hall said in front of a display of sneakers that have already been donated at his business, Hall of Fame Barber Shop, 309 W. State St.
Despite starting the Heat Feet campaign earlier this year, in May, Hall said donations have lagged.
“In the next three weeks we’re making one last push to get 500 pairs of sneakers by the first Sunday in September,” Hall explained.
The sneakers will be distributed at the Church Without Walls service, which starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Hall said. Children need to bring a parent to the service to receive sneakers. “You show up and we give you sneakers.”
Hall said Sports Locker, where he and volunteers have bought 100 pair of sneakers with donations, had donated other sneakers and socks. “They’ve been great,” he said.
Hall said a neighborhood child ran into the barbershop to say hello recently, but was barefoot. Hall and others in the shop urged him to go home and put on sneakers. “He said his mother couldn’t afford them.”
When they next saw the boy, he was wearing sneakers that were pretty much worn out.
“I told him to come into the shop and found him a nice pair of sneakers that fit,” Hall said. “You should have seen the smile on his face while I was lacing them up. That’s what it is all about. To help someone in need and put a smile on their face.”
Hall said, “This would not be possible without the support from the congregation and the community. The thing about Feet Heat is the way it makes you feel.”
With “all the evil in the world,” Hall said, “we just want good things to happen to our kids.”
Besides buying a pair of quality youth sneakers, people can also make donations via the cash app $gettothecross or by writing a check and dropping it off at Hall of Fame Barber Shop.
Last year’s sneaker distribution was held at the church after heavy rains forced the church service to move from Lincoln Park.
The sneaker distribution started in September 2020 at Lincoln Park, where the Church Without Walls was conducting church services.