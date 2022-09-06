Feet Heat distributes 300 pairs of sneakers to area children

Pastor Tyrone Hall of Church Without Walls distributes sneakers Sunday during the third annual Feet Heat sneaker give-away.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — With heavy rain predicted Sunday, this year’s Feet Heat free sneaker distribution was forced to move inside.

Pastor Tyrone Hall of the Church Without Walls said volunteers pulled off the switch from Lincoln Park to the church at 1803 W. State St. without a hitch.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social