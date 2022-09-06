Feet Heat distributes 300 pairs of sneakers to area children

OLEAN — With heavy rain predicted Sunday, this year’s Feet Heat free sneaker distribution was forced to move inside.
Pastor Tyrone Hall of the Church Without Walls said volunteers pulled off the switch from Lincoln Park to the church at 1803 W. State St. without a hitch.
“It was a last minute switch to the church,” Hall told the Olean Times Herald on Tuesday morning. “We didn’t want to take a chance of ruining the sneakers in the rain before giving them out.”
In its third year, Feet Heat collected just under 500 pair of quality sneakers, Hall said. “We had close to 400 people in the church including about 200 children” for the service and the sneaker give-away. More were waiting outside after the service. Between 250 and 300 pairs were distributed.
The church holds services in Lincoln Park until the weather gets too cold.
Hall has had a goal of 1,000 sneakers for Olean-area children for the past three years, but has come up short. The way he looks at it though is that with nearly 500 pairs of sneakers donated “we came close to 1,000 feet that got satisfied on Sunday,” said Hall.
“We plan on doing Feet Heat every year on the Sunday before school starts,” Hall said. “That gives us a firm date for the fourth one next year.”
Leftover shoes were taken to the Hall of Fame Barbershop, 309 W. State St., where they will be distributed until Friday. “Anyone who needs a new pair of sneakers for school is welcome,” Hall said.
Any leftover sneakers after Friday will be donated to East View Elementary School for any children needing a pair, he said.
Hall said first-time visitors to the Church Without Walls on Sunday commented on the growing congregation’s efforts to help the community.
“This has opened up other doors for our ministry,” Hall explained.
Hall said he got a call on Tuesday from the mother of a boy who had received a pair of new sneakers on Sunday. “When his mother asked him why he wore the sneakers to bed, he told her ‘I’m walking with Jesus.’”