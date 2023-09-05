OLEAN — Feet Heat 4 made hundreds of Olean-area youths happy on Sunday with distribution of quality sneakers at the Church Without Walls service.
Pastor Tyrone Hall said Tuesday that this year’s Feet Heat was the most enjoyable one so far and he was pleased with the community outreach.
“There were a bunch of happy kids there at the Sunday service,” Hall said between haircut appointments at his Hall of Fame Barbershop on West State Street.
“They were so appreciative of the sneakers, and the quality was amazing,” Hall said. “They were getting sneakers that will make their school year. We had a great outpouring of support.
“I really want to thank everyone who was involved. You helped make it a success.”
The pastor said there was an excitement in the congregation on Sunday — “especially the children.”
Hall said McDonald’s gave him a $50 gift card and said to give it to someone who will appreciate it. He said he chose an 11-year-old girl who seemed very excited. “She said, ‘This is one of the best days of my life. Thank you. Thank you.’ She said she planned to take friends to eat there.”
The 437 pairs of sneakers donated to Feet Heat 4 were worth a total of nearly $20,000.
There was a final push last week for 80 people to donate $100 toward the cost of new sneakers in a variety of sizes and colors. “We made it,” Hall said. “We still have some extras that we will be giving out on Thursday.”
An added bonus to the sneaker giveaway was “the nine souls that were saved on Sunday,” he said.
Hall is already thinking about next year’s Feet Heat. He plans to call it Soles for the Souls — Feat Heat 2024.
The kickoff to next year’s Feet Heat fundraiser will be a golf benefit at Bartlett Country Club, Hall said. The details are still being worked out. “We’ll be back next year,” he added.
Hall thanked the Church Without Walls congregants and the community for its support of Feet Heat 4 and thanked Sports Locker for free t-shirts publicizing the event and selling Feet Heat sneakers at a discount.