Feel the rhythm at Ellicottville Jazz and Blues Weekend

ELLICOTTVILLE — The annual Jazz and Blues Weekend returns to Ellicottville this weekend when the village will come alive with the syncopated rhythm of jazz and the sultry melodies of the blues.
The free, three-day event kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday with nearly 20 performances that will take place at various establishments in the village. All venues are easily accessible and within an easy walking distance of each other.
“Where else, on a weekend in Western New York, can you see 24 acts in a four-block footprint in one of the coolest villages anywhere, and it’s all free?” said Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s headlining acts include Mick Hayes and the Bobby Militello Quartet with special guest Alex MacArthur. Both bands will perform on the Winery of Ellicottville’s Main Stage on Monroe Street.
On Saturday, Hayes will sing the blues at 1 p.m. Hailing from Lackawanna, he’s a published songwriter, accomplished singer and guitarist who’s been on the Grammy ballot more than once and in a number of different categories throughout the course of his career.
After releasing 10 albums of original material, thousands of shows, a handful of reality TV show appearances and a few misguided management contracts, Hayes emerged independently. After starting his own record label in 2019, he released a brand-new record to glowing reviews that was recorded in only five days at legendary FAME Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and cleverly titled, “My Claim to Fame.”
The Bobby Militello Quartet will take the stage Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with special guest Alex MacArthur.
Throughout his career, spanning some 50 years, Militello has formed various groups of his own ranging from Fusion/Funk to Bebop. His first national recording, “Primal Scream,” was with Maynard Ferguson in 1975, and his first solo album, entitled “Bobby M Blow,” was recorded in 1982 on Motown Records.
Enjoying a large range of musical styles, he has merged his love for many types of music into his present style of bop. This, combined with his obvious ability to express emotion in his playing, makes for a unique sound and approach to playing the alto sax, tenor sax, flute and soprano. He’s been on over 250 recordings and various television and film scores.
Special guest McArthur is a dynamic and versatile singer who has become known as one of the region’s top talents. She has a great love for blues music which she’ll be showcasing in this performance.
McArthur’s musical theatre and voice studies at the University at Buffalo opened up a variety of performance opportunities that brought her association with some of the most highly esteemed musicians that have helped her career flourish. Having been awarded the Jazz Buffalo Rising Star Award and Best Female Jazz Vocalist 2018, guests can count on her performance with the Bobby Militello to be one they won’t forget.
In the event of rain, there will be alternate locations for the bands playing at the Winery of Ellicottville Main Stage Saturday and Sunday. Signage will be provided at the stage to let everyone know where those locations will be.
For more information, call the chamber at (716) 699-5046 or email Jessica Wallace, business development manager, at jessica@ellicottvilleny.com.
Schedule of performances:
Friday, July 29
• Balloons Restaurant, 6 p.m.: Julian Burgio (Back Bar)
• Balloons Restaurant, 7 p.m.: JP Soars & The Red Hots (Main Stage)
• Ellicottville Brewing Co., 7 p.m.: Untouchables
• Holiday Valley (Cabana Bar), 7 p.m.: Kody and Herron (Cabana Bar)
• Gin Mill, 8 p.m.: Two Guys Drinkin’ Blues
Saturday, July 30
• Katy’s Cafe & Cake Creations, noon: Mel Henderson and Gerry Youngman
• Winery of Ellicottville, 1 p.m.: Mick Hayes (Monroe Street Main Stage)
• Gin Mill, 1 p.m.: The Blues Brothers
• Madigans, 2 p.m.: Tony Derosa
• Ellicottville Tap + Bottle & Taqueria, 4 p.m.: Julie Kittsley & Kevin Doyle
• Balloons Restaurant, 6 p.m.: Tina Williams (Back Bar)
• Ellicottville Brewing Co., 6 p.m.: Sam Marabella
• Balloons Restaurant, 6:30 p.m.: Tommy Z Band
• Silver Fox Restaurant & Steak House, 6:30 p.m.: LTH Trio
• Finnerty’s Taproom, 7 p.m.: The Hootz
• Villaggio, 7 p.m.: Speedy Parker with Joey C
• Ellicottville Tap + Bottle & Taqueria, 9 p.m.: Jenuine Cello
Sunday, July 31
• Gin Mill, 10 a.m.: The Mystic Stew
• Winery of Ellicottville, 12:30 p.m.: Bobby Militello Quartet with Alex MacArthur
• Balloons Restaurant, 1 p.m.: Tom Makar
• Gin Mill, 2 p.m.: Hick Ups
• Villaggio, 5:30 p.m.: Chris Mahoney
• Gin Mill, 7 p.m.: Joe Wagner