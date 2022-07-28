Feel the rhythm at Ellicottville Jazz and Blues Weekend

World renowned saxophonist Bobby Militello and his quartet will perform with special guest Alex MacArthur on Sunday during Ellicottville Jazz and Blues Weekend.

 Photo submitted

ELLICOTTVILLE — The annual Jazz and Blues Weekend returns to Ellicottville this weekend when the village will come alive with the syncopated rhythm of jazz and the sultry melodies of the blues.

The free, three-day event kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday with nearly 20 performances that will take place at various establishments in the village. All venues are easily accessible and within an easy walking distance of each other.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social