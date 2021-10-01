BRADFORD, Pa. — Jacalyn "Jackie" Fedick, director of adult day services at Beacon Light Adult Residential Services, has directed the care for dozens of residents with intellectual disabilities over the past 40 years.
Although all employees and members of the leadership team congratulate Fedick, of Olean, N.Y., on a wonderful career, it is also bittersweet as this is clearly the end of an era. Effective Thursday, she retired from BLARS — also known as Ramsbottom Center.
More than 25 co-workers and members of Beacon Light’s board and leadership team attended a reception on Wednesday in honor of Fedick's 40th anniversary and retirement. She joked that she originally planned on working two years at BLARS. However, she added that the love of working with her staff and clients kept her going throughout the four decades.
“I worked with an amazing team, including co-workers that have been here a lot of years,” Fedick said. “I enjoyed working with everyone here and I will miss them.”
BLARS officials say Fedick has been a staple of stability on the BLARS team and always had the health, welfare and overall good of the clients in the program at the center of her attention. She also has been a huge advocate for the staff in her programs and always represents the agency with professionalism and an unwavering commitment.
“The top three things to remember about Jackie include: Her relationship with the clients and the positive impact she had on their lives; her strong support of staff and advocacy for the Adult Day Services team; and her excellent reputation while being a great representative for the organization,” stated Jim Wiseman, executive director at BLARS. “On behalf of the entire management team, we’re proud of Jackie’s work, leadership and her involvement with this agency and she’ll be dearly missed.”
Fedick has always had a quiet demeanor, but everything she says is heard and her viewpoints and professionalism are valued by all members of the team. BLARS officials say she is clearly admired by her staff and she has excelled in that program as evidenced by low turnover rates throughout the years combined with flawless licensing surveys.
Fedick plans to relax and enjoy family in retirement.