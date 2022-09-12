Oil well search

Matt Reeder (right) uses an infrared camera to complete fieldwork as part of NETL’s abandoned well research project near Olean in March, joined by Nathan Graber of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

 Photo courtesy NETL

OLEAN — Federal officials have made three trips to the Olean area to survey for abandoned oil wells.

A team from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory investigated a 300-acre site near the city earlier this year, hoping to pinpoint wells based on previous investigations and develop techniques to find them elsewhere in the country.

