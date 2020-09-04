SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation is celebrating a beneficial ruling in an ongoing lawsuit concerning the use of its lands for the construction of the New York State Thruway.
On Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York issued a decision denying the state’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Senecas regarding the validity of the easement for the Thruway, which runs through the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo in Buffalo, which overturns a 2018 recommendation by a federal judge that supported the state’s move to have the case thrown out, could clear the way for the lawsuit to proceed.
The state argued that a similar case was brought in 1993 — and dismissed — while the Senecas waited too long to bring the case for an agreement from the 1950s.
But in his ruling, which the Senecas forwarded to the Times Herald, Vilardo wrote that the Senecas appear to have a valid grievance.
“Taking the allegations of the complaint as true,” the judge’s ruling states, “as this court must — there is an ongoing violation of federal law: the State is using and earning income from an invalid easement. Although it is true that the alleged wrong occurred initially when the easement was formed, the Nation adequately alleges ongoing wrongs — that is, the unsanctioned use of its lands.”
Vilardo wrote that the Senecas are harmed “every day cars are driving on the easement and paying tolls to the State without just compensation to the Nation.”
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said in a statement Friday, “We are happy with this decision and hope that we can finally bring a fair resolution to the Seneca people after more than six decades of seeing 300 acres of Seneca homeland illegally used to benefit New York state.
“Just as important,” he said, “I hope this decision offers an example for how state governments need to be held accountable in their dealings with Native nations.”
Grounds for the case originate from 1954, when the Nation says it was pressured to grant the easement for the Thruway to be constructed through a portion of its territory. At the time, land easements on Nation territory required federal approval to be deemed valid, but the Senecas insist New York did not take action to get approval from the Department of Interior (DOI) to construct the Thruway.
The Nation has long denied the validity of the purported easement and has asked the New York State Thruway Authority to remit tolls to the Nation, but the authority has refused. A year ago, the Senecas had stood in the way of the state making repairs on the Thruway in their territory.
Mediators, including U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, helped smooth the way for the Senecas to allow the repair work.
“The unsanctioned presence and operation of the Thruway on our land not only violates our sovereignty, it has hindered our ability to realize the full economic development potential of the Cattaraugus Territory,” Armstrong said Friday. “We are seeking, at long last and moving forward, to right an egregious wrong.”
The Buffalo News reported Friday that the Cuomo administration suggested it will appeal Vilardo’s decision.
“This is a situation that predated this administration and this ruling does nothing to detract from the merits of the state’s case. We will continue to move forward,” Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was quoted as saying.
The Senecas and New York state have also long been feuding over casino-revenue payments the Nation has withheld in its dispute over the state opening its own casinos. The Senecas have long argued that the state opened casinos, like the one at Tioga Downs in Tioga County, in violation of the casino compact it has with the state’s tribes.