SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation scored a legal victory over New York state Thursday with a federal court ruling regarding the Interstate 90 Thruway, which crosses Seneca territory.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a decision (2-1) rejecting the state’s attempt to dismiss the Nation’s lawsuit, filed in 2018, over what the Senecas call ongoing violations of federal law "related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory."
The court decision upholds an earlier U.S. District Court decision which denied the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
"After fighting New York's overreaching actions for decades, on the Thruway and other issues, this is an important victory," Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said in a statement. "Our arguments on behalf of our people deserve to be heard in court. The Thruway is a 300-acre scar on our Cattaraugus Territory that New York state inflicted on our people without proper authorization from the Department of Interior or in compliance with the promises made to us by treaty."
Armstrong said the Nation intends to make sure that state officials "finally comply with federal law for this invasion of our land."
Grounds for the case originate in 1954, when the Nation granted an easement for $75,000 for the Thruway to be constructed over about 300 acres of its Cattaraugus Reservation, south of Buffalo. The Senecas, who argue they were pressured on the easement in the 1950s, have been fighting since 1993 to invalidate it.
Land easements on reservations, the Senecas insist, require federal approval to be deemed valid, but New York state did not take action to get approval from the Department of Interior to construct the Thruway. The Senecas have also argued they want to be compensated fairly for the use of their land by the state for a tolled interstate highway.