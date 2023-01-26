Seneca Nation seal

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation scored a legal victory over New York state Thursday with a federal court ruling regarding the Interstate 90 Thruway, which crosses Seneca territory.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a decision (2-1) rejecting the state’s attempt to dismiss the Nation’s lawsuit, filed in 2018, over what the Senecas call ongoing violations of federal law "related to the continued occupation of the New York State Thruway on the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory."

