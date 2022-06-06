Father's Day excursions set by NY&LE Railroad

GOWANDA — The New York & Lake Erie Railroad is continuing the tourist season with its special Father’s Day excursions.
Two rain rides are scheduled for Saturday, June 18, and will depart Gowanda’s train station at 11a.m. and 2 p.m. Also, one train will depart on Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. only. All trains will travel to the village of South Dayton.
The NYLE train station is located at 50 Commercial St., ¼ mile east of Route 62 in Gowanda.
The scenic train ride will be approximately a two-hour round trip including a layover at the village of South Dayton for an outside Father’s Day lunch. A few vendors will be set up in the village.
Tickets and Weidners BBQ meals may be purchased online at www.nylerailroad.com. BBQ meals are $12.50.
Fares are $21 for adults, $19 for senior citizens 62 and older and $17 for children ages 3-12. Children age 2 & under and fathers will ride free.
The ticket window is located at the train station and will be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. NYLE asks that passengers with pre-purchased tickets bring a confirmation of their purchase with them.