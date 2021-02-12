WELLSVILLE — The village has received a $500 donation from a former trustee for its help with Shane T. Colligan Park.
Tim Colligan gave the money and thanked village trustees for their help on revitalizing the park and gazebo at the corner of the Arterial and South Main Street dedicated to his late son.
He said the funding was from grant money he had received from the Wellsville Development Corp’s Betterment and Beautification Mini Grant program.
Colligan said he gave the money to the village because it can do more with it than he, as a private citizen, can do. The money was received to remove some dead trees at the park and to purchase additional trees and floral plantings to improve the park.
Because the village continues to help maintain the park, it took down the trees. Colligan said that because the village is tax-exempt it can make the grant money go further in purchasing more plantings.
“I appreciate all the help I get from the street guys and the electric guys (public works)," he said. "I couldn’t get my son to mow the lawn so now I’m mowing his lawn."
Mayor Randy Shayler said the park is a "real asset" to the community and that it is a significant sight for people to see when they are coming into the village.
“Our intent for the village in helping out is because the village is tax-exempt and should be," the mayor said. "We’re in the position of making sure the county doesn’t get sales tax because the park is village property.”
Also this past week, the village board approved the application of a new member to the Emerald Hook and Ladder Co. #3. Gavin Murphy will be added to the department roll.
Fire Chief Barney Dillie said that Murphy has completed all the necessary requirements for the position.