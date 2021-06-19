Father cardinal and offspring

Perhaps this photo is a fitting one for Father’s Day weekend — photographer Dan Jordan of Olean said the male cardinal has been feeding the baby cardinal at the Jordans’ feeder. “The adult male has a smug, almost parrot-like look while the juvenile begs for another sunflower nut. These two have been at our feeder for three straight days,” Jordan said.

 Dan Jordan

