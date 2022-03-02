Fat Tuesday paczkis

Sue Leese (from left) and Laura McGovern of the Pulaski Club Auxiliary sell delicious paczki to Lorraine Mitchell on Fat Tuesday during the auxiliary’s annual sale. Paczki is a pastry similar to a doughnut that has been enjoyed in Poland since at least the Middle Ages. It is a traditional treat enjoyed before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

