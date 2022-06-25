RED HOUSE — The Allegany State Park Environmental Education and Recreation Department and WNYMBA are “glowing” about a new adventure taking place Friday from 9-11 p.m.
Fat bikes and fireflies is a unique opportunity to witness the rare synchronous firefly from the seat of a bike. The dark hemlock forests and numerous streams make Allegany prime habitat for these luminous beetles.
Since the ride is off-road and in the dark, this event is for riders 18 years and older. Bring a light, red is preferred. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call (716) 354-9101 ext. 232 to secure your spot.