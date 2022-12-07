RED HOUSE — The Allegany State Park Environmental Education and Recreation Department and the Western New York Mountain Bike Association (WNYMBA) are excited to host another season of fat bike fun rides in the new year.

Three Friday nights of bike rides are set for Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 17 at 6:30 p.m. with the ride starting at 6:45. Bring warm clothes, a helmet, a headlight, and sense of adventure. Check-in will be at Camp Allegany.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social