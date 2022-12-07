RED HOUSE — The Allegany State Park Environmental Education and Recreation Department and the Western New York Mountain Bike Association (WNYMBA) are excited to host another season of fat bike fun rides in the new year.
Three Friday nights of bike rides are set for Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 17 at 6:30 p.m. with the ride starting at 6:45. Bring warm clothes, a helmet, a headlight, and sense of adventure. Check-in will be at Camp Allegany.
Although pre-registration is not required, those interested in borrowing a bike for the evening should call (716) 379-6939. Bike availability is limited.
The 5- to 8-mile fun ride is for all levels and will last up to two hours, depending on the weather. Riders will wind through the Red House area of the park. If there is no snow, any bike is welcome.
For more information contact the Environmental Education and Recreation Dept. at (716) 379-6939 or email adele.wellman@parks.ny.gov.