OLEAN — Both resolutions on the Olean City School District ballot passed by almost 2-to-1 margins Tuesday, while two new and one returning face will be on the Board of Education.
Voters approved the $47.33 million budget with no property tax levy change, 582-298. Meanwhile, a vehicle reserve fund for up to $2 million was approved, 593-264.
Winning five-year seats on the school board were Daniel J. Farnham with 493 votes and Lee W. Filbert with 460 votes. Incumbent Paul A. Hessney received 398 votes to earn an unexpired two-year term.
Other candidates on the ballot included Rychelle L. Weseman with 393 votes, Timothy R. Sherlock with 289 votes, and Gary W. Harvey, Jr. with 140 votes.
ACROSS THE REGION, all local school districts which reported results by deadline Tuesday evening indicated their budgets passed, as well as all ballot propositions.
Cattaraugus County
- Allegany-Limestone voters approved a $23.92 million school budget, 129-13. Dr. Thayaparan Mathanakaran received 135 votes and Diana Maguire received 126 votes for two seats on the school board.
- Cattaraugus-Little Valley voters approved a $28.65 million budget, 119-23. A proposition to spend $634,500 to purchase school buses was approved, 120-22. A resolution to establish a $2.5 million capital improvements reserve fund was approved, 121-22. A proposal to fund the Cattaraugus Free Library and the Memorial Library of Little Valley was approved, 104-37. Christopher Shattuck received 120 votes and Stacey Aguiar received 199 for two board seats.
- Ellicottville voters approved a $14.33 million budget, 140-36. The lease of two school buses was approved, 150-27. The purchase of school buses of up to $70,000 was approved, 157-22. Kristen Pearl was elected to a five-year term with 108 votes. Mark Shaw received 59 and Ed Doherty received one write-in vote.
- Franklinville voters approved the $20.63 million budget 259-168. Board candidate Malachi Blundon won a term on the school board with 233 votes. Cole Green received 197 votes. Two write-ins were reported.
- Hinsdale voters approved the $11.26 million budget, 84-23. A bus purchase proposal was approved, 85-22. A capital reserve proposition was approved, 88-19. Nanci Hurlburt was re-elected with 98 votes.
- Gowanda voters approved the budget, a vehicle purchase and aid for the Gowanda Free Library. John Waterman Jr., Barbara Weston and Shauna McMahon were elected to three board seats. No vote tallies were reported.
- Portville voters approved the $22.46 million budget, 214-54. The bus proposition was passed, 212-53. Incumbents Daniel Wenke and Debra Jordan were re-elected to five-year terms, while write-in candidate Vic Vena was elected to a three-year term.
- Randolph voters overwhelmingly approved a $20.93 million budget, 114-14. Board candidates Kyle A. Brown with 123 votes, Daniel Jackson with 117, and Julie Milliman with 114 were elected. No write-in candidate received five or more votes.
- Salamanca voters approved the $47.43 million school budget, 319-31. Voters OK’d a $25 million capital improvements reserve fund, 319-23. Voters also approved the 2022 capital improvement project, 315-30. Tadd Rider received a five-year term with 214 votes, and Donald “Flip” White received a one-year unexpired term with 199 votes. Timothy Waterman received 168 votes.
- Yorkshire-Pioneer voters approved the $62.41 million budget, 984-457. The capital improvement project was approved, 927-514. Mark Kless received 949 votes for the school board’s open seat. Incumbent Mary Lou Merlau received 506.
Allegany County
- Andover voters narrowly approved a $9.9 million budget, 89-85. A proposal to purchase a school bus was approved, 119-55. A proposal to spend $1.2 million for a roof replacement, outdoor classroom and other upgrades was approved, 119-56. A new $5 million capital improvement reserve fund was approved, 110-62. Mark Sisson received 146 votes and Sabrina Gaylord received 123 votes for two seats on the school board.
- Cuba-Rushford voters approved a $24.84 million budget, 493-76. The proposal to increase taxes for the Cuba Circulating Library and Rushford Free Library was approved, 499-71. A proposal to add one student ex-officio, non-voting member to the Board of Education was approved, 426-134. Jeanine Rose received 207 votes to fill the expired term of Gary Wight. Joshua Drum received 196 votes, and Wight received 166 votes.
- Friendship voters approved a $10.6 million budget, 55-8. Funding for the Friendship Free Library was also approved, 56-7. Board candidate William Scott Richie was elected with 53 votes. Nine blank ballots were reported, and one write-in for Wes Sortore was recorded.
- Genesee Valley voters approved the $18.48 million budget, 146-62. A bus purchase proposal was approved, 156-51. Taxes for the Angelica and Belmont libraries were approved, 183-26. Max Gilluly and Heath “Buddy” Gordon were elected to the school board with 164 and 157 votes, respectively.
- Scio voters approved an $11.2 million budget, 51-8. A proposition to purchase a school bus was approved, 51-8. A new capital reserve fund was approved, 51-7. Funding for the Scio Memorial Library was approved, 42-17. Loren Knapp was elected to the Board of Education with 55 votes, while Dick Young received one write-in vote.
- Wellsville voters approved the $33.47 million budget, 256-53. The purchase of buses was approved, 254-55. Aid for the David A. Howe Library was approved, 239-97. The athletic pavilion project was approved, 210-97.
School districts which did not report budget results by the Times Herald’s press deadline will be updated when they become available online at www.oleantimesherald.com.