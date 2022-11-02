There are only two contested elections in 11 Cattaraugus County towns with officials on the Nov. 8 ballot. Both contests are in the Town of Farmersville — supervisor and town councilman — and the issues revolve around the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm.
Pamela Tilton, a Democratic councilwoman who favors the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm project, and Melanie Louise Brown, a newcomer to town politics with deep roots in Farmersville is running on the Republican and Conservative ticket. She opposes the wind farm.
Tilton said Tuesday, “I want to continue the work I started. We’ve gotten rid of all but one of the lawsuits against the town.” As an accountant, she said she is also working on a sales tax issue for the town.
As far as Alle-Catt, Tilton said, “Everybody knows we’re going to get the windmills. We still have the best host community agreement. Now I want to continue the fight for the P.I.L.O.T. (payment in lieu of taxes). A few legislators and others have put stop blocks in the way. I want to keep that money in the town so we don’t lose $9 million.”
Noting that her opponent is a lawyer, Tilton said, “I don’t think we need another lawyer on the board. What we need is an accountant for the money end of it. We’ve got a great team.”
Brown, a corporate lawyer whose family has lived in Farmersville since 1887, said she hopes to lower the town’s legal spending. She added: “I have no conflicts of interest with Invenergy or Alle-Catt. I’m hoping I can help the town decide whether it makes sense for the town.”
Brown said that in her campaigning, both door-to-door and by phone, voters are opposed to the Alle-Catt Wind Farm by a 2-1 margin. Those favoring the windmills often had a lease or a family member with a lease, as do two people sitting on the town board. “I have a background in alternative energy, but I am not pro-wind in the contest of Alle-Catt.”
She said, “I like Farmersville because it is so beautiful and I don’t want to ruin the landscape with windmills. People are concerned about the noise and that they are not green from cradle to grave.” There was “not much analysis or thought about whether it made sense for the town. People were swayed by the dollar signs.”
Brown said she sees four main issues: The poor condition of town roads, the windmills, the Great Lakes Cheese plant (she sees it as very positive) and Second Amendment rights.
Of the town board candidates, Republican and Conservative candidate Douglas Seymour is against Alle-Catt and Democrat Thomas Callaghan Jr., is pro-wind.
The list of Cattaraugus County town candidates follows:
CONEWANGO
Councilman — Aaron Fuller, R.
DAYTON
Clerk — Rachelle L. Cook, R, C.
FARMERSVILLE
Supervisor — Melanie Louise Brown, R, C.; Pamela J. Tilton, D.
Councilman — Thomas J. Callahan Jr., D; Douglas P. Seymour, R,C.
HUMPHREY
Justice — Erin L. Whitcomb, R. ISCHUA
Justice — Mark A. Sage, R.
MANSFIELD
Councilman — Andrew J. Pascarella, R.
NAPOLI
Councilman — Harold S. Spengler, R.
OTTO
Councilman — Brenda S. Mallaber, D.
PERRYSBURG
Councilman — Randall Lynn Lachusse, R.
PERSIA
Justice — Mark D. Hebner, R.
RED HOUSE
Justice — Anne Marie Anderson, R.
Justice — Lance D. Anderson, R.
YORKSHIRE
Justice — Brenda L. Denk, R.