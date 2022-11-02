There are only two contested elections in 11 Cattaraugus County towns with officials on the Nov. 8 ballot. Both contests are in the Town of Farmersville — supervisor and town councilman — and the issues revolve around the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm.

Pamela Tilton, a Democratic councilwoman who favors the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm project, and Melanie Louise Brown, a newcomer to town politics with deep roots in Farmersville is running on the Republican and Conservative ticket. She opposes the wind farm.

