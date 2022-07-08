FARMERSVILLE — Deputy Supervisor Mark Heberling resigned from the Farmersville Town Board earlier this month.
With the death in June of Supervisor Francis “Pete” Lounsbury, Heberling was the lone board member opposed to the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm.
When Lounsbury and Heberling were first elected, a majority of the town board favored limits on the wind farm’s turbines height, noise and setback from neighbors. The town board approved a local law to limit turbine height to 450 feet instead of 600 feet. Lower limits on noise levels and increased setbacks were also approved.
With Heberling’s resignation, there are currently four board members after William Kozar, a former member who was appointed supervisor to fill Lounsbury’s post. A fifth board member to fill Heberling’s unexpired term is expected to be appointed next month.
Town Clerk Bridget Holmes confirmed Heberling’s resignation but declined to provide a copy of his letter to the board, citing personnel concerns.
Contacted by the Olean Times Herald, Heberling said he submitted his resignation letter to the board on July 1. He cited several reasons, including the fact that he and Lounsbury ran together over concerns about the wind project and that he expected the other board members were about to oust him as deputy supervisor.
“I would have just sat there by myself. It had been a toxic environment” at board meetings for some time, he explained. “It was pretty contentious.”
Heberling said he didn’t feel that staying on the board would have any impact on the Alle-Catt project because the state had taken most of the town’s power away.
Heberling said the appointment of Kozar as the new supervisor means there will now be two town board members with Alle-Catt leases instead of one.
Kozar, he said, has a ground lease for transmission lines. Board member Richard Westfall, who has an Alle-Catt lease for one or more turbines on his property, continues to vote on wind farm matters, Heberling said.
The former deputy supervisor said he expects another pro-wind farm board member to be appointed in his place.
In a letter Heberling and Lounsbury sent to the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency before the supervisor’s death, they cautioned the IDA not to consider town board members as representative of support for the wind farm in the community.
“We need you to understand that despite what the developer, Invenergy, may say, or the Farmersville Town Board members that have been championing this project, against the wishes of the majority of their constituents may say, this project does not enjoy widespread community support,” Heberling and Lounsbury wrote. “Indeed, the support comes from the few leaseholders, family members of leaseholders and a few other commercial concerns that see this project as being beneficial, financially, for them.”
Heberling, who as deputy supervisor in Farmersville worked to help bring the Great Lakes Cheese Co. to the Franklinville/Farmersville area along Route 16, said he will be volunteering with an ad hoc group working to bring other industry as well as commercial and retail development and possibly housing to build on the more-than-$500-million Great Lakes Cheese plant development.
Heberling said a lot of the soil, water and archaeological studies were applicable to other area properties for industrial, commercial and retail development, as were traffic studies by the state Department of Transportation.”We are going to continue to push for development” including ancillary businesses to Great Lakes Cheese.
Corey Wiktor, executive director of the IDA, which is involved in the ad hoc group, said Heberling had played a key role in the Great Lakes Cheese project — a 500,000 square foot state-of the art cheese manufacturing and packaging facility. “We’re trying to continue to economic development momentum from Great lakes Cheese,” Wiktor said.
“We’re going to continue to push hard to bring retail and commercial development to the area,” Wiktor said.
The Great Lakes Cheese plant will replace the existing GLC plant in Cuba, about 16 miles away. The company wanted to remain in the area to retain its employees. The company has 230 employees who will transfer to the new plant in 2024 and it plans to add 200 new jobs. Great Lakes Cheese will double its mike purchases from dairy farms in the region.