OLEAN — The REAP Olean Farmers Market invites the public to its second annual holiday markets, featuring food from local farms as well as handcrafted items.
The markets will take place in the Lincoln Park Pavilion on South Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and on Dec. 19.
Farm and food vendors will be selling produce, eggs, meat, baked goods, honey and other locally grown foods. Craft vendors will feature jewelry, woodworking, essential oil products, clothing, and blankets, among other items.
Customers are reminded to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Online pre-orders will be an option at https://olean.eatfromfarms.com. To learn more, contact Stephanie Beneng, market manager, at farmersmarketofolean@gmail.com.