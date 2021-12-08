ANGELICA — One doesn’t expect to see a farmers market when the winds of winter are blowing, but that is not true in Angelica, where two farmers and artisans markets will take place this weekend.
Farmers markets, while prevalent in the warmer summer months, usually come to an end in October, but that doesn’t mean that the harvest season is over. Much of the autumn harvest has longevity and some farmers prolong their growing season through the use of greenhouses, said Danelle Mascho of Mascho Homestead Farms, which is hosting its second Local Farmer and Artisan Market on Saturday at 23 W. Main St. in Angelica’s historic downtown.
Music and the aroma of Korean food will permeate the air when the market opens from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Melodies from Dave Mason’s guitar will entertain with contemporary Americana and seasonal favorites.
Korean/vegan chef Kevin Em will offer dishes that will be on the menu at the new Temple restaurant when it opens in January in Alfred.
Visitors can also take home pies, pastries and other desserts when ScandinavRen’s offers Scandinavian baked goods. Sunny Cove Organic Farm will offer hardy greens, squashes, apples, potatoes, carrots, onions, eggs from free-range chickens and duck and quail meat. Host Mascho Farms’ grass-fed Angus beef and pasture-raised pork and Hints Red Roof Maple Products will round out the local fresh foods.
ScaryAnn will offer woven metal jewelry. EIEIO farm will have woolen yarn while Kellogg’s Alpacas will have purses, hats socks and more. Radiant Love crafts will have decorative and functional resin pieces.
Vendors will also contribute to several baskets which will be raffled.
Just down the street, on the other side of Park Circle the Angelica Winter Festival will be in full swing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Grange Hall.
Organizer Ron Cobin reports there will be something for everyone, including a visit from Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free photos courtesy of Images IZ.
The festival will feature fresh vegetables and those aged to a certain taste by the Ellicottville Distillery.
Crafts including embroidered items by Joanne and crocheted items from Yankee Rose will be offered at the festival. Grateful Tie Dye will have colorful clothing items. J and K Krafts will offer wooden toys and functional items such as birdhouses. Petland will have goodies for the pets in your life along with cages, leashes, leads, halters, and collars. The Homestead on the Hill will have a variety of soaps and creams made from goat’s milk.
Food will be available from Max’s Pizza and Country Sweets Bakery will be offering baked goodies for the season.
Cobin said Dunkin Donuts is donating hot chocolate and donut holes.
John Wise will be rockin’ the building with his piano, along with several other musicians throughout the day while the whole event will be broadcast live over Angelica’s community radio station WRAQ.
A silent auction is being organized for the festival.
Cobin says the list of vendors and musicians isn’t yet complete, but everyone will be open for business when the door opens Saturday.
With COVID-19 on the rise throughout the county, visitors are asked to wear masks for the protection of everyone.