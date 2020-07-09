OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging has scheduled drive-through sites in five central locations across the county to distribute Farmers Market Coupons to eligible seniors.
The Farmers Market Coupon booklets will contain $20 in coupons for use at participating markets.
Eligibility to receive the coupons includes being age 60 or over and meeting the monthly income limits:
• $1,968/month for a one-person household.
• $2,658/month for a two-person household.
• $3,349/month for a three-person household. (Income levels increase by $691/month based on the number of persons in the applicant’s household.)
There will be a form to sign, so residents are asked to bring pens to the drive-through sites. Wear a face covering and remain in your vehicles to ensure proper social distancing.
Locations and times for the distribution sites are listed below. For additional information or clarification on the locations, call the Department of the Aging at 373-8032.
Those seniors receiving SNAP, Medicaid, SSI and/or living in public/subsidized housing will be eligible for farmers market coupons delivered directly to them through the mail. There are only 840 booklets total, so mailings will be on a first-come, first-served basis until all coupon booklets are gone.
Distribution locations and times are as follows (rain or shine):
• Salamanca — July 20, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of Peace parking lot, 274 Broad St.
• Allegany — July 21, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Allegany 60+ parking lot, 3790 Birch Run Road.
• Franklinville — July 23, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church parking lot, 27 S. Main St.
• Olean — July 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Cattaraugus County Building's back parking lot, 1 Leo Moss Drive.
• Gowanda — July 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Place/Healthy Community Alliance (Creekside parking lot), 1 School St.