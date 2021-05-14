WELLSVILLE – Plans are growing for a farmer’s market to take place in Wellsville this summer.
Stephen Caton and his wife Amanda, both instructors at Alfred State College, like farmer’s markets. They were pleased to find one in Wellsville when they moved to the village a year ago. But with the cancellation of Wellsville’s market due to COVID-19 in 2020 — while markets continued in Angelica, Alfred and Belmont — they were disappointed.
That led to the couple deciding to see what they could do, so they contacted the Chamber of Commerce who put them in touch with Whitesville farmer Chris Lukacz. Now the trio is in the process of establishing the Wellsville Village Farmer’s Market.
A meeting was held for vendors Wednesday evening, but attendance was less than stellar, maybe Caton theorized because of the suddenly warm and sunny weather.
The market, Caton told those at the meeting, will be run by a committee and that he has taken the position as the market manager.
The market is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on the lawn of the David A. Howe Library June through September.
Caton hopes to have a larger market than was previously held there and that over 15 vendors have already shown interest. The main requisite, he said, is that whatever is sold at the market must be local.
“We don’t want this to turn into a rummage sale, so our vendors cannot bring in items that were not made or grown within a 30 miles radius of the village,” he said.
The market is open to those selling fruits and vegetables, dairy products, fish products, meat products, maple/honey products, baked goods, prepared foods, crafts, nursery plants, eggs and herbs.
‘We’re open to artisans and bakers and musicians and artists to broaden what the market offers,” he said.
And to make market day more of an event, Caton said they are welcoming musicians who will work for tips, and they are working with Cornell Cooperative Extension to offer talks on gardening tips and other programs.
“We want this to become a place where people will like to come and spend some time and purchase something grown or produced locally,” he said, adding leashed dogs will be allowed.
Also, to make it more fun, Caton is working with local restaurants to offer food items. He explained that one restaurant will be featured each week offering their signature snacks or plates of food or pizza.
“We’ve already spoken to them and several are interested in participating,” he said.
Vendors can sign up for the whole season at a cost of $144 for a permanent space, or they can sign up for a $10 space. The vendors will receive, on a first come first served basis, a 12-foot by 12-foot space. The vendors will supply any tents, tables or chairs that they require.
Caton said COVID-19 rules apply and that vendors are required to keep their spaces clean and sanitized.
The Catons are building a website where each week they will highlight a vendor or performer. Until the website is completed, information about the market can be found on Facebook at Wellsville Village Farmer’s Market.