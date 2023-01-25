A budget solution for an unemployment insurance debt crisis, funding of critical farm and environmental programs and a halt to additional minimum wage increases are among urgent issues the New York Farm Bureau will take up in 2023.
Farmers and their advocates also want support in state procurement plans to buy more New York-grown products.
NYFB released its 2023 state legislative priorities this week, highlighted by President David Fisher and Public Policy Director Jeff Williams.
FARM LABOR NEEDS
The first priority is asking state lawmakers to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to help farmers saddled with assessment charges on their quarterly contributions to the unemployment insurance fund.
The state borrowed billions from the federal government during the pandemic to cover increased unemployment insurance costs. New York has been the only state that has not begun to make payments on the debt or interest, instead its passing costs on to employers.
“This is inexcusable," Fisher said. "New York must pay its own debts. There seems to be great interest in the legislature to make this happen, and we will continue to make this a priority."
NYFB is also concerned about efforts to raise the minimum wage once again. It just climbed a dollar an hour at the end of the year in Upstate New York and will likely hit $15 by the end of this year to match what it is in New York City and on Long Island.
The farm overtime threshold will begin to drop as well next year, further increasing labor costs. NYFB officials said New York cannot keep making it more expensive to do business, especially when other states like Pennsylvania are far behind New York’s wage rates.
“Let’s press pause on these annual income hikes and let things settle for the business community. Now is not the time to make it worse,” Fisher said.
STATE BUDGET
Another NYFB priority is securing proper funding in the state budget. The governor’s spending plan will be released soon, and NYFB is looking to maintain funding for important animal health, promotion and research programs along with full funding for the Environmental Protection Fund.
The EPF is responsible for helping farms implement best management practices that include soil health and nutrient management programs that protect our land and waterways. This also includes efforts to help our farms meet the state’s climate goals.
NYFB is also hopeful the governor’s proposal for a refundable investment tax credit is included in the final budget. This will incentivize investment, especially coming off of challenging years of low commodity prices and then the pandemic.
“The state budget is an investment into our state’s farms and local food production. We all benefit when we have a strong farming community,” Fisher said.
NEW YORK-GROWN PRODUCTS
NYFB wants continued funding for the Nourish New York program, which it says has proven to benefit both farms and people in need. It redirects fresh, locally grown food into regional food banks and emergency food pantries while also helping farms offset the costs to produce, harvest, package, and transport the healthy food.
“Nourish NY served as a lifeline during the pandemic, and we must maintain the program that ensures all new Yorkers have access to New York produced food,” Williams said.
NYFB also backs the governor’s effort to increase state procurement to 30% for New York farm products, saying it makes sense for the state to support its own farms when purchasing food for its agencies and institutions. But NYFB also wants to make sure that the regulations are not exclusionary or enforce value-based purchasing requirements that are not currently required by state or federal laws.
EXTENDED PRODUCER RESPONSIBILITY LEGISLATION
This bill looks to pass the cost and responsibility of recycling packaging away from the consumer and to the source of the product — in this case farms and food processors who need things like milk containers, wine bottles and food packaging to sell what they produce.
This puts a financial burden on to the state’s farms and businesses and would eventually increase the cost of doing business and further drive up consumer prices, NYFB says.
DIRECT SALES FOR FARM BEVERAGES
NYFB is prioritizing legislation allowing for direct-to-consumer shipping for all New York-produced farm beverages, including beer, cider and distillates. Providing direct-to-consumer sales for craft spirts, hard cider and beer would be a new market opportunity for the industry and put craft beverage makers on parity with the state’s wineries that already have the ability to ship to consumers.
“It is imperative that we all work together to expand opportunities and capitalize on what we do well in New York," Williams said. "We have one of the most diverse agricultural sectors in the country. It is worth it to each of us to maintain that strong connection to food and farm production. This benefits our food system, local economies, and overall quality of life in the state.”