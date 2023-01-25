Preparing the field

A farmer prepares a field for spring planting in Great Valley.

 Olean Times Herald file

A budget solution for an unemployment insurance debt crisis, funding of critical farm and environmental programs and a halt to additional minimum wage increases are among urgent issues the New York Farm Bureau will take up in 2023.

Farmers and their advocates also want support in state procurement plans to buy more New York-grown products.

