OLEAN — The Olean Area Transit System — which has not collected a fare since the COVID-19 pandemic began — may resume charging riders in June.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced that the system, which is operated by First Transit and governed by the city and other partners, would see $1 fees for one-way adult rides within Olean and Salamanca, and $2 one-way adult rides outside the cities.
“I am very thankful that the Olean Area Transit System was able to suspend fares and continue nonstop operations throughout the pandemic. First Transit and staff did an excellent job keeping the system running,” Aiello said. “As we seem to be moving past the pandemic, OATS will continue to serve the Olean area with a dependable and efficient mode of transportation, but as the CARES Act funding is exhausted, the proposed collection of fares, which are the same as prior to the pandemic, need to be reinstated.”
Fares were discontinued April 1, 2020, due to the pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 allocated federal funds through the state Department of Transportation to offset the lost revenues from fare cancellations. It is expected that those funds for OATS will run out by the end of the fiscal year on May 31.
Youths 12 and under may ride the system for free. Seniors and those with disabilities pay half the regular fare. Deviations from the route are charged at twice the regular fare. Monthly passes are $30. No fare increases are planned compared to the pre-pandemic rates.
The system must seek public comment before fare increases, including the resumption of fare collections. The general public and human services agencies are invited to make comments to the system. To make public comments or to learn more about the system, contact program coordinator Keri Kerper, at 101 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760; (716) 376-5647; or at kkerper@cityofolean.org.