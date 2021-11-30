BATH — Family Life will present a dinner theater offering, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” which debuts Dec. 10.
Directed by Rodney Coe of Family Life, the musical is set on the brink of World War II as the Johnson family faces the pain of separation during Christmas at the dawn of the Unites States being plunged into World War II.
“The show celebrates the courage and values of a great generation,” Coe said. “It gives you a feeling that despite trouble ahead, all will be well. God is on your side.”
Live radio segments run along the storyline and reenact radio broadcasts of the day.
“I grew up listening to my dad’s collection of old radio programs from the '30s and '40s ... ‘Fibber McGee and Molly,’ ‘The Lone Ranger’ and, of course, ‘The Shadow,’” all of which we feature," Coe said.
The music highlights the sounds of the Big Band era and the tight, special harmonies of the '40s. And, of course, there’s Christmas music. Choral numbers like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “O Holy Night” are on the list.
Show-only performances are Dec. 12 and 18. Performances including a full-course dinner are Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18.
All shows take place at Family Life, located at 7634 Campbell Creek Road, off Route 415, in Bath.
Ticket are from $15 to $37. Call (800) 927-9083 for more information or visit www.familylife.org/events.