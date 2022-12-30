Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until just after midnight, will be fun for the whole family as First Night Bradford 2023 takes over downtown.
First Night Bradford is a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party. It is a time for the whole family to enjoy a night out together in an alcohol and substance free environment.
Every performance, event, carriage ride, and the block party with midnight fireworks is free with the purchase of a $6 event button. Participants who are six years old and older must have a button to attend. Anyone who would like a button can stop in at Tops, the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, WESB/WBRR, and both the Foster Brook and Main Street branches of Northwest Bank. Buttons have been for sale at various locations around town and will continue through 5 p.m. Saturday.
Organizer Barb Pedersen said, “I will be at the chamber from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, if anyone wants to stop in to buy a button. After that, buttons will be available at the venues for sale.” Pedersen clarified that participants will not need a button for the events at the Bradford Area Public Library, and that no buttons will be available at that venue.
“The button sales have been really good this year, I don’t know numbers yet, but I have replenished the supply at Tops and will be taking more in before Saturday,” Pedersen added.
So many venues in the downtown area have stepped up this year to offer places for families to enjoy food, fun, and festivities.
The schedule of entertainment is detailed in the program but some key mentions this year are “In Jest with Nels Ross,” a noted clean comedian who juggles and rides a unicycle, who is coming to Bradford thanks to BCPAC’s co-sponsorship with the organizers of First Night.
Pedersen sounded excited about this particular show and stated, “it looks like it will be a lot of fun, upbeat and comedic — great for the whole family.” Ross will be at the Grace Lutheran Church for shows at 6, 8, and 10 p.m.
In between his performances, the Wada Ensemble will take the stage for two concerts. This group of classically trained instrumentalists are all from the same family — mom, dad, and two of the children — and were part of the lineup from last year. They couldn’t wait to come back.
Of course, Bwana Jim will bring back his wildlife show, a fan favorite, at 7 and 9 p.m. at Hill Memorial Church. Also at this venue, the Rock and Roll Pet Store returns with its variety show, complete with puppets, music, magic and live animals. Catch this at 6, 8, and 10 p.m.
So many more performers and activities, all cannot be listed here. One more that must be noted, however, is the Art Project with Kathleen Shay at First United Methodist Church.
Shay, a professional artist, is offering two times for each age group to complete a fun, age appropriate, project. Children ages 5-7 can come from 6-6:50 and 8-8:50 p.m., ages 8-10 can come from 7-7:50 and 9-9:50 p.m.
The Art Project activity is a special one for children, and prior sign up is highly encouraged by the organizers. The program asked participants to mail in the sign up sheet, however, Pedersen stated it was probably too late for mail now. She suggests scanning the sign up sheet (located on the inside back cover of the program that comes with a First Night button) and emailing it directly to her at baped@hotmail.com or call her for more information at (814) 598-1693.
All performances and activities are scheduled for 50-minute blocks rather than an hour. Pedersen said this was so that everyone could get to the next place they wanted to go before the action started.
Pederden added, “a special thank you to Kathy Marasco Obermeyer, for sponsoring the horse and carriage rides again this year. So many people talk about them and they are always popular.” The rides do not cost any additional money but a button is required, and will not be available at the starting location of ERA Team VP Real Estate at the corner of Main and Pine streets.
Food, there will be food. Food does come with an additional charge; the buttons don’t cover food and beverages.
Some things never change, and those are really good things. The Catholic Women’s Group will again serve chili, hot dogs, baked goods, and beverages.
This year, though, a couple of newcomers are on the scene. The Magic Bean will be open and serving coffee drinks and, as part of the block party, Pizza Napoli will provide their brick oven pizza truck on Festival Way.
Many believe in the tradition of having pork and sauerkraut the last night of the year or as the first meal of the new year. B-Free Church will have Kielbasa and sauerkraut during First Night.
So much to see, do, and listen to on Saturday. Be sure to bring an umbrella and or a raincoat, dress the kids in galoshes, and come enjoy the Block Party on Festival Way. It begins at 10:30 p.m. with the band “Trigger Happy” who will play until 12:30 a.m. — with a brief intermission for fireworks at midnight.
Pedersen said, “so far, everything is as scheduled — fireworks and all.”