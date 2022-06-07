WHITESVILLE — The Independence Historical Society held a building dedication ceremony to honor the James Fitzpatrick family.
In 2008, the James and Sandra Fitzpatrick family purchased the former St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. Upon ownership, the family offered the use of the building to IHS as a home for the organization. After several years of having full use of the building at no expense to IHS, the family gifted the building in April 2021.
In July, Jim Fitzpatrick passed away.
The historical society wanted to honor his memory and show appreciation to his family by dedicating the Independence Historical Society building to the James Fitzpatrick family.
Society member Elton Harris gave a presentation on Memorial Day acknowledging the contributions Fitzpatrick and his family have made to the Whitesville community. Many members of the community turned out for this presentation with all of the Fitzpatrick family in attendance.
The family members included Jim’s wife Sandra, son Kerry and daughters, Julie, Darla and Lorie.
Two plaques, along with Fitzpatrick's New York state vanity license plate, will be prominently displayed in the vestibule in the building.