North Third Street fire scene

Personal belonging fill the porch at 235 N. Third St. in Olean after an early morning fire displaced 11 people.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — A family escaped from an apartment fire with basically the clothes on their backs early Monday morning.

City of Olean firefighters were called to the scene at 1:31 a.m. Monday to 235 N. Third St. for a reported structure fire. Arriving three minutes later, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the attic area. Firefighters, using a 1¾-inch hose line, met heavy smoke and fire. They quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to the other floors.

