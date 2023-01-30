OLEAN — A family escaped from an apartment fire with basically the clothes on their backs early Monday morning.
City of Olean firefighters were called to the scene at 1:31 a.m. Monday to 235 N. Third St. for a reported structure fire. Arriving three minutes later, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the attic area. Firefighters, using a 1¾-inch hose line, met heavy smoke and fire. They quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to the other floors.
City police reported all occupants had evacuated before firefighters made their attack. All escaped without serious injury, but a pet dog perished in the fire.
Second floor resident Ashley Rainelli told the Times Herald she woke up to the fire spreading around her bedroom.
“It’s definitely a shock — I didn’t know what to do, waking up with my leg on fire,” she said. “I woke up in the flames, all around me.
“My first reaction was getting all six of the kids out of the house,” she said, carrying several children to safety in the confusion.
She suffered minor burns but did not seek further treatment.
There were two residents in the downstairs apartment, Rainelli said, and nine living upstairs — three adults and six children between the ages of 2 and 11. She said she and her boyfriend and a child moved in about two months ago to help a family member with child care. The residents are staying with family and friends, Rainelli said, and family members are helping prepare a GoFundMe page and solicit clothing donations.
The residents were allowed to retrieve some items from the property during daylight hours, but Rainelli said “it’s all ash.”
“All of our clothes are gone,” she said, adding Believers Chapel assisted the families at the scene with some clothing. “My phone is still up there, melted to the floor kind of. … Everything is gone — birth certificates, Social Security cards, everything.
"I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep anytime soon. I’ll probably only be able to see the fire.”
“Our dog passed away, died in the fire,” she said, adding that her cat was missing and several bearded dragons also died in the fire. “I’m having a hard time coping,” she said, “but the kids are safe.”
City fire officials reported Monday afternoon that the cause was still under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team. Rainelli said she was told investigators were looking at a possible electrical origin as the cause of the blaze.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the property is owned by Thomas C. Smith of Olean. The circa 1900 two-story house is assessed at $50,000. City records acquired by the Times Herald in 2018 indicate the property was registered under the city’s rental property registry with two rental units.
The city fire department responded with two engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, and a support vehicle totaling 12 firefighters. Weston Mills, Allegany and Portville fire departments assisted with coverage and scene support. All units returned to service at 4:13 am.