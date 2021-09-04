State and regional officials are gearing up for the fall foliage season.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state’s foliage website, www.iloveny.com/foliage goes live on Wednesday as leaf colors begin to change in the Adirondacks.
“Every autumn, New York State’s spectacular foliage and natural beauty beckons travelers to our world-class state parks, majestic overlooks, historic sites and unparalleled attractions,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers have long known about the stunning displays of color showcased all across the state, from Niagara Falls to Montauk Point. Now is the perfect time for residents and visitors alike to plan a fall escape and experience this incredibly colorful season in our great state.”
The website will feature a weekly report — issued Wednesdays — indicating where volunteer treewatchers are seeing changes, as well as the percentage change and the colors being seen in their areas. Reports are also available toll-free by dialing (800) 225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada. For more information on how to volunteer as an I LOVE NY leaf peeper, email your name, address and phone number to foliage@esd.ny.gov.
New this year, I LOVE NY is introducing an enhanced, interactive map that tracks weekly foliage change and progression across the state throughout the season. The map, located on the I LOVE NY foliage website, showcases great foliage viewing locations in each of the various regions throughout the state. Visitors can also use the map to see what the foliage is like during peak viewing in a given area, and learn about nearby, must-see attractions.
The weather holds the key for a lively season, but so far things are not looking up for the region’s colors in 2021, according to Cornell University officials.
“The warm, wet weather upstate NY experienced this summer is generally not conducive to vibrant fall foliage colors,” said Taryn Bauerle, a professor of the School of Integrative Plant Science Horticulture Section at Cornell. “But, not all hope is lost.”
The next few weeks will be crucial.
“September weather conditions are more important for predicting fall color,” Bauerle said. “We need to hope for some cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine.”
The ideal situation is classic fall weather, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most spectacular color displays,” the USFS reports. “During these days, lots of sugars are produced in the leaf but the cool nights and the gradual closing of veins going into the leaf prevent these sugars from moving out. These conditions — lots of sugar and light — spur production of the brilliant anthocyanin pigments, which tint reds, purples, and crimson.”
Because carotenoids are always present in leaves, the the yellow and gold colors remain fairly constant from year to year.
“The amount of moisture in the soil also affects autumn colors,” the USFS reports. “Like the weather, soil moisture varies greatly from year to year. The countless combinations of these two highly variable factors assure that no two autumns can be exactly alike.”
A late spring, or a severe summer drought, can delay the onset of fall color by a few weeks. A warm period during fall will also lower the intensity of autumn colors. A warm, wet spring, favorable summer weather and warm sunny fall days with cool nights should produce the most brilliant autumn colors.